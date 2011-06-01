Harbour Realty Partners of Santa Barbara Acquires Florida Apartments
369-unit Hidden Harbour complex is located on 33 acres in Tamarac
By David Rottman for Harbour Realty Partners | June 1, 2011 | 3:24 p.m.
Harbour Realty Partners, based in Santa Barbara, has acquired a Class B multifamily property in Tamarac, Fla., in the Fort Lauderdale Metropolitan Statistical Area.
Located on 33 acres, the 369-unit Hidden Harbour Apartments is well occupied with stable cash flows.
The Tamarac submarket has strong occupancies and has virtually no available land for apartment development.
Harbour Realty Partners is a fully integrated real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and management of institutional quality apartment communities nationwide.
— David Rottman represents Harbour Realty Partners.
