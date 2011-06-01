Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:01 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Oxnard Chamber of Commerce’s Nancy Lindholm Earns CalChamber Political Partnership Award

Business leaders from Santa Barbara, Ventura counties take their case to Sacramento for annual summit

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | June 1, 2011 | 10:45 p.m.

SACRAMENTO — Nancy Lindholm, president and CEO of the Oxnard Chamber of Commerce, was awarded one of the California Chamber of Commerce’s top honors Wednesday at the 2011 Business Summit in Sacramento.

Nancy Lindholm

Lindholm earned the CalChamber’s Political Partnership Award for her early work on behalf of Republican Assembly candidate Jeff Gorell, who was elected in November to the open 37th Assembly District seat in Ventura County. Gorell currently is on leave from the Assembly as the Naval Reserve intelligence analyst was called back to active duty for a one-year deployment to Afghanistan.

The Oxnard, Camarillo and Greater Conejo Valley chambers — all members of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties — were named to the CalChamber’s 2011 President’s Circle for their business advocacy and outreach.

Coinciding with the CalChamber conference, the Chamber Alliance is holding its annual legislative summit. The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is represented by board chairman Steve Fedde, vice president of Sares-Regis Group; board member Mark Mattingly, executive vice president of Pacifica Commercial Realty; and chamber communications assistant Cortney Hebert.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce is represented by Kara Camp, owner of Curves Carpinteria and the chamber’s incoming board chairwoman.

The Camarillo delegation includes board chairman Michael Lavenant, a partner at Landegger Baron Lavenant Ingber; board member Paige Jones Hibbits, owner of Jones Hibbits tax consultants; and Jennifer Wells, the chamber’s president and CEO.

The Moorpark Chamber of Commerce is represented by president and CEO Patrick Ellis.

Joining Lindholm from the Oxnard chamber is Suzanne Scar, owner of Central Coast Imaging Solutions and the board chairwoman of both the Oxnard chamber and the Chamber Alliance.

Representing the Chamber Alliance are executive director Brendan Huffman and alliance board member Bill Macfadyen, publisher of Noozhawk and a former Goleta Valley chamber board chairman.

Wednesday’s lineup of Business Summit speakers at the Sacramento Convention Center included author and political pollster Frank Luntz, Legislative Analyst Mac Taylor; Sacramento Bee political columnist Dan Walters; Chevron chairman and CEO John Watson and Allan Zaremberg, the CalChamber’s longtime president and CEO.

The Chamber Alliance’s summit continues Thursday, following the 85th annual Sacramento Host Breakfast featuring Gov. Jerry Brown as keynote speaker.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

