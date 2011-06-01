PCPA Theaterfest Kicking Off Summer with ‘Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps’ and ‘Hairspray’

PCPA Theaterfest has dual openings planned for June 16, Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps and Hairspray.

Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps at the Solvang Festival Theater is a comedy thriller with four actors playing more than 100 roles. It’s part juicy spy novel, part Monty Python, and it preserves the brilliance originally created by Hitchcock — the master of suspense.

Andrew Philpot plays the suave hero Richard Hannay who learns from a beautiful spy about a plot of international espionage. The woman is killed in Hannay’s flat and he suddenly finds himself caught up in a race from London to Scotland in hopes of stopping military secrets from being smuggled out of the country. As he searches for the secret of The 39 Steps, he is doggedly pursued by the police who believe he is the murderer.

Three of the female roles will be played by Stephanie Philo, while the remaining multitude of characters (spies, policemen, inn keepers, traveling salesmen, etc.) are played by just two actors, Peter Hadres and Evans Eden Jarnefeldt.

Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps will run June 16 through July 3. Click here for more information.

Also opening June 16 is Hairspray, a tuneful time machine that will transport you back to 1962.

Tracy Turnblad may not have a Barbie-doll figure, but the size of her irrepressible heart is matched only by the volume of her irresistible hair. She’s just the girl to twist and turn a teenage television dance program on its ear.

This plus-size musical features fan favorites like “Good Morning Baltimore,” “I’m a Big Girl Now” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” You’ll laugh your socks off when Tracy and friends dance rings around the establishment and bring color to TV’s age of black and white. With her one-of-a-kind mom Edna as her agent, she finds a no-tease way to make a Link with love and be crowned Miss Teenage Hairspray!

Hairspray will run June 16 to July 2 in the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria and July 8-31 in the Solvang Festival Theater.



— Craig Shafer is the communications director for PCPA Theaterfest.