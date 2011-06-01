Rotary Club of Goleta Picks Oranges to Help Those in Need

Members work in collaboration with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

The Rotary Club of Goleta took time April 30 to volunteer at an orange-picking event in collaboration with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The oranges were to be used for school lunch programs, as well as food for individuals and families in need.

Goleta Rotary participants had an enjoyable time performing a community service, and being a part of an effort that, in 2009, met the food needs of more than 155,000 individuals.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. in the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. New members and guests are always welcome.

For more information about joining, contact Frances Gilliland at 805.705.1686 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is the public relations and publicity chair for the Rotary Club of Goleta.