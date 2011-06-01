San Marcos High School Graduates to Sport ‘Green’ Regalia

Choosing to lead by example, San Marcos High School will extend its commitment to environmental sustainability by graduating in Jostens Elements Collection graduation regalia.

In making the decision, the Class of 2011 considered the desire for students to celebrate the San Marcos graduation tradition in scarlet red and royal blue, knowing that their graduation attire was created with the utmost concern for the environment. The school’s 417 graduating seniors will debut the new caps and gowns at Thursday’s graduation ceremonies at Valley Stadium.

“I am very excited to be one of the first schools in California to take advantage of this unique, environmentally friendly opportunity,” senior class president Rachel Venturino said. “Not only were the gowns made out of recyclable material and can be reused from year to year, but also if they are thrown away they will biodegrade over a period of time.”

Earlier this year as president of the San Marcos High School Earth Club, Venturino spearheaded the effort to install filtered water stations on campus for refilling water bottles and also led a terracyling effort.

The fabric used in Jostens Elements Collection was developed using 100 percent acetate material, selected after an extensive evaluation of various options by Jostens. Based on scientific research, the fabric is proven to decompose in soil. In addition, the Eco-Zip coil zipper tape and teeth are made from 100 percent recycled PET. Earth-friendly packaging contains ECM BioFilms material that facilitates the decomposition process of the cap and gown bag.

The Elements Collection also offers students an additional way to support the environment through a unique Student Give Back Program. When a student redeems his or her Elements Collection regalia hang tag code online, Jostens will contribute $1 to support environmental sustainability.

The San Marcos High School graduation will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday in Valley Stadium. Gates to the stadium will open at 3:45 p.m.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.