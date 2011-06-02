Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:53 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School Board Could Select New Superintendent This Week

Members will finish a second round of interviews with the three finalists on Thursday

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 2, 2011 | 2:29 a.m.

The Santa Barbara school board could select a new superintendent this week, board president Annette Cordero told Noozhawk on Wednesday.

The pool has been narrowed to three finalists, and the board will finish a second round of interviews on Thursday.

Cordero said it will be the board’s first chance to compare all three candidates and have a discussion.

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, the search firm used to assist the board, narrowed the field of 55 applicants to a smaller pool, which board members worked through to select six candidates to interview in person.

The top three candidates are all from California, though the board also interviewed out-of-state candidates, according to Cordero.

“We weren’t really limiting ourselves just to California because the budget issues are almost universal at this point,” she said.

It is a confidential process, so the name of the chosen candidate won’t be released until mid-June, when the decision is final.

“It’s always difficult to find somebody that has exactly the combination of expertise that you want,” Cordero said. “I think we actually have been fortunate in finding three candidates who come pretty darn close.”

Due to the high cost of living in Santa Barbara and the competition given the number of superintendent seats open right now, the district will “have to be competitive” with the salary range it offers, Cordero said.

Superintendent Brian Sarvis, who is retiring at the end of the school year, makes a salary of $204,396.

Board members will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Santa Barbara School District office, 720 Santa Barbara St.

