Ultimate Bagels on State Street Hosting Free Mind, Body Wellness Event

Ultimate Bagels is pleased to announce an evening of food, fun and learning as Santa Barbara’s leading health, wellness and fitness professionals will discuss their different approaches to mind and body wellness.
The free event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Ultimate Bagels, 1226 State St., a few doors up from The Granada.
Speakers and presenters include Maya Shaw Gale with the Center for Vibrant Health, Dustin Alliano with Superior Fitness, Heather Bond with Adventure Odyssey Quest, Dr. Kara Aldrich with Santa Barbara Wellness for Life, Sam Gross with Pacific Laser Therapy Centers, Justin Haagen with Safety Matters Certified Training, Patricia Diorio with Quantum Counseling, Isaac Osbourne with Motion Unlimited and David Gaynes with Total Health.
— Alex Weinstein represents Ultimate Bagels.