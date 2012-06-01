Cancer Center of Santa Barbara to Live It Up Saturday with Viva la Vida

Event at SBCC's West Campus open to cancer patients and survivors, and their families and friends

In a continuing effort to bring hope and encouragement to those facing cancer, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is holding its annual Viva la Vida event for cancer patients, survivors, family members and friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, June 2 at SBCC’s West Campus.

Viva la Vida will feature festivities for the whole family, including entertainment provided by magicians, clowns and a DJ. Guests of all ages are invited to participate in various crafts, activities and games.

“The joys of life are often forgotten when you are undergoing the emotional, social and physical challenges associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment,” said Rick Scott, president of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

Held in honor of National Cancer Survivors Day on June 3 and attracting more than 1,000 attendees each year, Viva La Vida was created in 1990 to give those who have faced cancer a chance to get away from the day-to-day struggles and burdens of diagnosis and treatment. This year marks the event’s 22nd anniversary.

“Viva la Vida is an opportunity to celebrate life and forget about the disease for a day,” Scott said. “It’s an incredibly special event, where you meet many courageous people.”

The event is open to cancer patients, cancer survivors, and their families and friends. Everyone attending will be treated to lunch and dessert.

Reservations are required. To request an invitation and registration form, click here or call 805.898.2116. RSVP accepted by mail or phone.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is an independent, nonprofit corporation providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment. Since 1949, through the charitable giving of families and foundations, the Cancer Center has stayed in the vanguard of comprehensive, nonsurgical, outpatient cancer care. By retaining highly trained and devoted medical personnel, acquiring the latest technology and protocols, and integrating patient support and wellness programs, the Cancer Center treats those on the journey to live with, through and beyond cancer.

— Lindsay Groark is a public relations and administrative manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.