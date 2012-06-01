DA’s Office to Kick Off State Street Mile Race On Sunday

Come join the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for the 13th anniversary of the Platinum Performance-sponsored State Street Mile in downtown Santa Barbara on Sunday.

This unique event features a gradual downhill mile along State Street with something for everyone and every “dog” who runs, walks, strolls or jogs.

Events include the Family Fun mile, a Dog Walk/Run, eight age group categories and an elite mile for the serious runner. Awards will be given in every category.

Registration will start at 7 a.m. at Pedregosa and State streets in Santa Barbara. All proceeds will go directly to the District Attorney’s Office Crime Victim Emergency Fund.

For information and specific race times, click here or call call 805.568.2316.

— Megan Rheinschild is director of the Victim-Witness Assistance Program for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.