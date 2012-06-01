Down Syndrome Association Bike Camp Ready to Roll

The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County is gearing up to host its third annual Lose the Training Wheels Bike Camp June 11-15.

The camp is a huge opportunity for children, teens and adults with disabilities. In just five, 75-minute sessions, most will learn to ride a classic two-wheeled bike for the very first time.

People with disabilities will learn on custom-designed trainer bikes that accommodate individuals with special needs. This program provides a safe, confident way to learn. By the end of the week, 80 percent of participants are riding a typical two-wheeled bike, something they most likely would not do with traditional training wheels.



This is a big one week effort. The camp will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 11-15, inside the Page Youth Center gym. The fee is $125. Some scholarship funds are available.

Forty volunteers are needed daily to serve as spotters/runners, session greeters/hosts, volunteer coordinators, publicity coordinators, floor monitors, photographers, etc. This is a great team-building event and workout for any individual or groups.

And, of course, funding. Please share our needs to those who might provide a rider scholarship or event sponsorship. We are working to raise $5,000 to meet these needs.



Registration is on a first come, first serve basis, and space is limited. Call 805.681.9165. Click here for more information.

— Retta Slay is the Lose the Training Wheels Bike Camp coordinator for the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.