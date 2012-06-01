Gerald Carpenter: Master Chorale to Sing Opera Choruses, Schubert Mass

That excellent vocal ensemble, the Santa Barbara Master Chorale under the insightful direction of Steven Hodson, will present its final concerts of 2011-12 at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in First United Methodist Church,305 E. Anapamu St.

The self-explanatory title of the program is “Famous Opera Choruses and Schubert’s Mass in G,” and the featured soloist is soprano Celeste Tavera.

As to which opera choruses will be heard, your guess is as good as mine — and in many cases, better. I will not be at all surprised to hear the “Anvil Chorus” from Giuseppe Verdi’s Il Trovatore, or the “Pilgrim Chorus” from Richard Wagner’s Tannhäuser, or the “Waltz” from Charles Gounod’s Faust. Beyond these rather obvious choices — and even those are simply plausible guesses — all is mystery and delicious anticipation.

Franz Schubert’s Mass No. 2 in G-Major, D. 167 is, however, an interesting choice. Between Nos. 1, 5 and 6, which are all large-scale masterworks, Schubert wrote three shorter liturgical settings. Whatever else this G-Major missa is, it is definitely not solemnis.

“Carefree” sounds like an inappropriate word to describe deeply felt religious music, yet that is how this mass sounds to me. After all, how many converts have described the conversion experience as that of a great weight being lifted from their souls? Now that I think of it, though, “blissful” seems closer to the mark. It took Schubert less than a week to write it. He was 17. It’s almost as if he knew how little time he had.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $18 for senior/disabled, $10 for college students and free for children K-12, and are available at Chaucer’s Bookstore, Santa Barbara Sheet Music and at the door.

