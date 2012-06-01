Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:38 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Goleta School District Continues Search for New Superintendent

Candidates to replace Kathy Boomer have been interviewed; decision may come at June 13 trustees meeting

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 1, 2012 | 6:16 p.m.

Kathy Boomer
Kathy Boomer

The Goleta Union School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss hiring a new superintendent, but no action was taken.

The board is using search firm Leadership Associates, and has already interviewed candidates to replace retiring Superintendent Kathy Boomer, who announced in January she was leaving at the end of this school year.

Board members can only hire someone at a regularly scheduled meeting, and the next one is scheduled for June 13, trustee Valerie Kushnerov said.

Boomer has had a successful seven years with the district, during which Goleta developed a strategic plan, reformed schools with technology for teachers and students, the achievement gap was “successfully attacked,” and school grounds were maintained even with financial difficulties.

“All these changes have come at a cost, and I am tired,” Boomer said in a statement to the trustees when she announced her retirement. “After 31 years devoted to children and public education, I believe for me it’s time to spend more time with my husband, and live a life of spontaneity, so June 29 will be my last day with the district.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work here, and I can’t have ever imagined such a remarkable place to end my career.”

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

