Business

Johan Denizot Joins Bacara’s The Bistro as Chef de Cuisine

He has spent the last decade working as a private chef and in several acclaimed restaurants

By Jennifer Guess for Bacara Resort & Spa | June 1, 2012 | 12:51 p.m.

Johan Denizot
Johan Denizot

Bacara Resort & Spa’s culinary program has long been acclaimed by guests and food critics alike, boasting world-class chefs at their various restaurants, and menus on par with some of the top restaurants in the country. Now, it’s proud to introduce the newest addition to this esteemed culinary team — Johan Denizot, who joins the resort as chef de cuisine at The Bistro.

French born, Denizot’s career as a chef and pastry chef took him throughout France and Switzerland before arriving in the United States in 1998 to launch the pastry and bakery program at Annabelle’s Bar & Bistro in San Francisco.

Denizot spent the last decade working as a private chef, in addition to working in the kitchens of several acclaimed restaurants in the Santa Ynez Valley, most recently as chef de cuisine at Root 246, where he worked alongside award-winning chef Bradley Ogden, and chef de cuisine at River Grill at the Alisal Guest Ranch prior to that.

“Chef Denizot is bringing a new level of excellence to the dining experience at The Bistro, showcasing the rich flavors and seasonal harvest and bounty Santa Barbara is so well known for,” Executive Chef David Reardon said. “His remarkable talent in the kitchen, and many years of experience in the fine dining industry will contribute greatly to our award-winning culinary program at Bacara Resort & Spa.”

Chef Denizot is putting his signature on all Bistro menus so that guests can enjoy a fresh new take on breakfast, lunch and dinner. Some highlights to look forward to include Ahi Tuna Crudo with citrus segments, avocado, jalapeño, Easter egg radishes and togarashi broken vinaigrette, Babe’s Farm Rainbow Carrots Salad with prawn escabèche, Burrata cheese and Cara Cara orange coriander vinaigrette, Crispy Artic Char with sugar snap peas, heirloom beets, lamb’s lettuce and black olive “tapenade” vinaigrette, and Berkshire Pork Chop with goat cheese corn pudding, Brussels sprouts and Andouille sausage mushroom relish, among other remarkable dishes.

For reservations at the Bistro, click here or call 805.968.0100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Bacara Resort & Spa.

