Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:42 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Sergio Romero Inspires San Marcos Guitar Club

The student, struck and killed by a truck last year, was known to help other club members develop their abilities

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | June 1, 2012 | 1:01 p.m.

Each Thursday after school, a group of 12 to 15 San Marcos High School students play from the heart and take inspiration from Sergio Romero, a fellow student who died last October when he was hit by a truck as he walked across Milpas Street.

San Marcos employee Theresa Lewis shed light on the group’s roots.

“When the students were playing in my office, I observed the relationship between playing a guitar and the students’ emotional, cognitive and social connection needs,” Lewis said. “I thought, let’s find a bigger room and organize it as a club. Let’s make it part of the San Marcos High School clubs. I spoke to student Jessica Arroyo and others about my idea. They helped me to organize it. We named it San Marcos Guitar Club. After one of our members passed away, the members decided to rename the club to San Marcos High School Sergio Romero Guitar Club.”

Romero was a skilled guitar player, and he was known to help others in the club develop their abilities.

During this week’s practice, San Marcos campus safety assistant and guitarist Eduardo Lara and club president Robert Hagedorn patiently encouraged students as they worked with them on fingering techniques.

Because the club does not have enough guitars for all students, some students had to wait their turn to use a guitar.

Anyone interested in donating a high-quality acoustic guitar or contributing to the $250 cost of a guitar plus case is encouraged to contact Lewis at the school.

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 