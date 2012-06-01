Sergio Romero Inspires San Marcos Guitar Club

The student, struck and killed by a truck last year, was known to help other club members develop their abilities

Each Thursday after school, a group of 12 to 15 San Marcos High School students play from the heart and take inspiration from Sergio Romero, a fellow student who died last October when he was hit by a truck as he walked across Milpas Street.

San Marcos employee Theresa Lewis shed light on the group’s roots.

“When the students were playing in my office, I observed the relationship between playing a guitar and the students’ emotional, cognitive and social connection needs,” Lewis said. “I thought, let’s find a bigger room and organize it as a club. Let’s make it part of the San Marcos High School clubs. I spoke to student Jessica Arroyo and others about my idea. They helped me to organize it. We named it San Marcos Guitar Club. After one of our members passed away, the members decided to rename the club to San Marcos High School Sergio Romero Guitar Club.”

Romero was a skilled guitar player, and he was known to help others in the club develop their abilities.

During this week’s practice, San Marcos campus safety assistant and guitarist Eduardo Lara and club president Robert Hagedorn patiently encouraged students as they worked with them on fingering techniques.

Because the club does not have enough guitars for all students, some students had to wait their turn to use a guitar.

Anyone interested in donating a high-quality acoustic guitar or contributing to the $250 cost of a guitar plus case is encouraged to contact Lewis at the school.

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.