Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:37 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Shortage of Affordable Housing Pushing Local Businesses Away, Study Finds

Mark Schniepp presents a Coastal Housing Coalition study of Santa Barbara County’s housing trends and their implications

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | June 1, 2012 | 6:53 p.m.

More businesses are likely to be moving out of southern Santa Barbara County because many workers are unable to find affordable housing, according to a Coastal Housing Coalition study released Friday.

About 100 business leaders, public officials and community members attended a workshop on housing trends and their implications Friday morning at UCSB. One of the examples Mark Schniepp of the California Economic Forecast presented was that more people are commuting into Santa Barbara because of the widening gap between home prices and median household income as well as a low affordable housing supply.

Commuters from San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties have doubled during the past 20 years, according to the study.

“Household incomes have declined by more than the housing prices, it’s more difficult to obtain financing for a mortgage and there’s much less inventory that meets affordable housing standards,” Schniepp said.

There are hardly any vacancies in the rental market as well, he said, and the South Coast rental industry has the lowest vacancy rate in years and rents are rising again. People ages 25 to 44 own only 15 percent of the South Coast homes, which is partly because of the aging population staying in their homes for longer periods of time. Twenty-three percent of homeowners have lived in their homes since 1980, according to the study.

“The trend implies a continued increase in commuting and that a suitable workforce may not be available to fill needed positions within South Coast businesses as workers retire,” Schniepp said. “Consequently, firms will expand elsewhere or relocate outside the region.”

The responsibility lies on decision-makers to allow development of affordable housing, Santa Barbara City Councilman Grant House said.

“We need to do everything we can to make sure there’s affordable housing for the workforce in Santa Barbara and the South Coast; it’s a regional issue,” he said. “We need to use our General Plan, which we just accomplished, and look at our housing policies to ensure that we’re working in partnership with the rest of the South Coast to be able to generate more housing for the workforce, especially for low-income families. That’s an area that’s so deficient that it’s incredible.”

Santa Barbara might need to concentrate on creating more affordable housing for the elderly to increase the housing supply, House added.

“We’ve been emphasizing homes for the workers in Santa Barbara, and we haven’t been providing them enough so people have been commuting and leaving the area; that’s harmful for the economy, the future and those families,” he said. “But if you look at it, we’re not providing enough smaller units for the aging population.”

In terms of the employment picture, the public sector employs the most people on the South Coast, followed by the hospitality industry. But the public sector is downsizing and the hospitality industry feature some of the lowest-paying jobs, Schniepp said.

Nationally, the federal government said Friday that the nation’s unemployment rate increased to 8.2 percent in May and employers created just 69,000 jobs — lower than analyst projections.

Workforce Investment Board executive director Ray McDonald said the key lies in the local technology and environmental industries.

“Those are the kind of jobs that will be new, that will be kicking,” he said. “We have to figure out how to keep the tech jobs here, too.

“Those types of jobs pay well and if we can get more people to bring those clean jobs into our county, that’s the way we can start keeping our young folks.”

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk and @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

CHC Housing Study

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 