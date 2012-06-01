Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:54 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Study Predicts Lack of Housing May Drive Away Businesses

Coastal Housing Coalition analysis of Santa Barbara County’s changing demographics and housing trends sees impact on middle-income workers and local companies

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | June 1, 2012 | 5:19 a.m.

Expanding businesses in South Santa Barbara County are likely to leave the area because there aren’t enough skilled workers to filled the needed positions, according to a Coastal Housing Coalition study published Friday.

The CHC analyzed Santa Barbara’s changing demographics and housing trends due to the worry that housing scarcity and rising prices were excluding middle-income workers from owning a home, thereby hurting local businesses.

On the South Coast, the coalition suggested that community leaders make land-use decisions that support the development of middle-income housing. People ages 25 to 44 years old own 15 percent of the South Coast homes.

In contrast, North County communities feature available housing but a lack of jobs, according to the study.

“The North County will need to pursue the creation of quality jobs and educational opportunities for its residents to absorb the existing housing stock,” the study reads.

While the agriculture and wine industry have been bright spots for the Central Coast, the middle class will continue to leave without attractive jobs or available housing.

“As the recovery hopefully becomes more robust and generates more jobs, the jobs/housing balance will worsen, given the existing constraints of environmental restrictions and land-use policies,” the study reads. “It will be wise for the community to plan for that eventuality now if we are able to preserve our middle-income workers.”

Some key trends include the dramatic widening of the housing prices and median household income gap on the South Coast, middle-income workers have difficulty finding homes despite the decline in house prices since the mid-2000’s, and rents remain high due to low vacancy rates.

Ultimately, the middle class will commute or move away altogether.

“A suitable workforce may not be locally available to fill needed positions within South Coast businesses, especially as workers retire,” the study reads. “There is therefore a growing probability that firms will expand elsewhere or relocate altogether outside the region.”

Check back with Noozhawk for an expanded story on Friday’s CHC conference in Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk and @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 