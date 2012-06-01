Seniors at Valle Verde Redefining Retirement

One man makes equipment to monitor whales, another creates sculptures, a third man is a physicist who travels the world, and then there’s a woman who works as a docent at a visitors center. What do they all have in common? They’re all residents at Valle Verde, a senior living community in Santa Barbara, who are redefining retirement — even at age 96.

“Seniors are breaking molds and stereotypes,” says Suzie Swenson, activities director at Valle Verde. “Our residents are active and engaged attending classes, volunteering or participating in social activities.”

But many there take it to the next level.

“We both feel very fortunate that we’re able to continue doing what we enjoy,” June Ahlers said.

Ahlers gives tours at the Santa Barbara Visitor’s Center. Her husband, Guenter, is a working physicist who travels to China, Germany and Holland for research, lectures and experiments. Their neighbor, Charles Green, makes equipment to measure underwater acoustics and sounds that affect marine animals in Alaska.

Dr. Harris Meisel helped start what is now Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital; now as a full-time artist, he has pieces on display there, and works out of his studio in his home at Valle Verde. Paul Edwards, a former cartoonist for Disney, now designs signs and other visual projects for the senior living community.

“We have movers and shakers within our community who aren’t afraid to be adventurous,” Swenson said.

Many of the residents at Valle Verde are on the forefront of a growing trend. Census Bureau data over the past several years shows rising percentages of people age 62-plus continuing to work both full- and part-time jobs.

In recent surveys by the Employee Benefit Research Institute, the vast majority of seniors working for pay in retirement gave a positive reason for doing so. The top two listed: “staying active and involved” (92 percent) or they “enjoy working” (86 percent). Just last year, one in four workers surveyed planned to wait until at least age 70 to retire, and one in 12 don’t expect to ever retire.

“People here aren’t thinking about getting older, they’re too busy living life to the fullest,” Swenson said. “It’s about life enrichment at Valle Verde.”

And for more than a dozen seniors at Valle Verde, that means redefining or, maybe more appropriately, reworking what retirement is all about.

— Dave Dunn represents Valle Verde.