Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:12 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

South Coast Business Forum to Present Free Economic Vitality Symposium

Business and government representatives will gather June 8 in Santa Barbara to discuss ideas for stimulating the economy

By Steve Cushman for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce | June 1, 2011 | 4:45 p.m.

The South Coast Business Forum will produce an Economic Vitality Symposium from 3 to 6 p.m. June 8 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. The event is free.

Business people and government representatives have been invited to participate in the discussions, and 250 people are expected to attend. The event is intended to stimulate plans for speeding the slow-covering local economy.

Speakers include the directors of the Economic Vitality Corporation of San Luis Obispo and the Ventura Economic Development Corporation. Also presenting will be Jeff Bermant, founder of the Goleta high-tech corporation Virtual World Computing; Joe Vetrano of Carpinteria manufacturer BEGA-USA; Marge Cafarelli, president of Urban Developments; and Jeanette Webber, owner of the Santa Barbara Hotel Group.

The speaker panels will be moderated by Henry Dubroff, owner and editor of the Pacific Coast Business Times, and Janet Garufis, president of Montecito Bank & Trust.

Michael Holliday, chairman of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, will present the new South Coast economic vitality web portal. He will also facilitate a group discussion of ideas from the audience.

The mission of the South Coast Business Forum is to engage all segments of the business community in a collaborative process to ensure an environment that is supportive of sustainable economic vitality and quality of life for the South Coast region.

Representatives from participating organizations meet monthly to share projects and strategies and work collaboratively to develop and implement a regional economic development plan.

The organization was formed in 2010. The forum advocated for passage of Measure A and the creation of the hotel business improvement district. Both measures have passed and been implemented. Two conferences were held in 2010: a meeting of all board members of the nine participating organizations to share common goals, and a meeting of the business community and mayors and city administrators to review collaboration that is resulting in an improved local economy. Both events were well attended and successful. The forum agreed to a central web portal for South Coast economic development activities.

Southern California Gas Co. and Allied Waste Systems of Santa Barbara sponsor this event.

— Steve Cushman is president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 