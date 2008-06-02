Borders Serving Up Coffee Beans to Support USS Ronald Reagan

It’s called Bean Friday, and the premise is simple: Go to Borders in Santa Barbara and Goleta any Friday, buy a bag of coffee beans at the Seattle’s Best Coffee café and get a medium drink for free.

And now, the Borders stores are taking Bean Friday to another level. Buy a bag of beans on a Friday from now until the end of August, and Borders will send your bag to the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier sponsored by the Santa Barbara Navy League.

“We want to thank Borders and their customers for their consideration and for the coffee donated to the sailors aboard the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan,” says Marge Beavers, operations manager for the Veterans Memorial Building at 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd.

Borders will collect the donated bags, and Beavers will make the sure the bags get to the ship through Lt. Edward Hood, the third division officer of the USS Reagan. “The ship has food service available 24 hours a day, so the coffee will go to great use,” Beaver says.

“This is a great example of the generosity of the people of Santa Barbara, and their support of our troops around the world, but especially for our own ship, the USS Ronald Reagan,” says Kevin Irwin, café supervisor at Borders downtown