Free Rain Sensors Available to Help You Save Water and Money

Santa Barbara, Goleta Water District providing devices to shut off sprinklers during, after rain.

The city of Santa Barbara and the Goleta Water District are offering free rain sensors, which automatically shut off landscaping sprinkler timers during and immediately after it rains. The devices are estimated to save up to 11,000 gallons a year in landscape water use per property.

Customers of the Goleta and Santa Barbara agencies can receive a free sensor, along with a brief installation training, or receive a voucher of up to $50 to purchase a rain sensor from an approved list of the devices.

Click here for more information on rain sensors and many other programs to help save water, e-mail Santa Barbara water resources specialist Cathie Pare at [email protected], or call the city of Santa Barbara Water Conservation Hotline at 805.564.5460 or the Goleta Water District at 805.964.6761.

Readers also are encouraged to visit the 20-Gallon Challenge Web site for simple — and fun — things you can do to reduce your water use around the house.

Save water now, it’s the right thing to do!

Kathy Kefauver is an analyst III with the Santa Barbara Public Works Department.