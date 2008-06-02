Miss California Urges Students to Focus on VISION

Melissa Chaty gives a motivational talk to eighth-graders at Santa Barbara Christian School.

Reigning Miss California and Westmont College graduate Melissa Chaty visited the eighth-grade class at Santa Barbara Christian School on Monday and presented a motivational talk titled “Right Decisions, Right Now.”

Using the acronym VISION, she encouraged the students to have clear Values, pursue positive Interests, Study hard in school, take Initiative, be respectful of Others and develop a Network of support.

Using her experiences pursuing her Miss California 2007 crown, she also talked about making healthy decisions to achieve those goals.

Chaty is a spokeswoman for the Alzheimer’s Association and was in Santa Barbara for the nonprofit organization’s annual golf tournament at the Montecito Country Club.

Rob Laskin is president of the Board of Directors at Santa Barbara Christian School.