4,500 UCSB Graduates, 8 Commencement Ceremonies

Eight official ceremonies will take place June 7-14

About 4,500 graduating students will take part in one of eight official commencement ceremonies scheduled at UCSB over eight days starting June 7 and concluding June 14. The campus’s commencement exercises attract an estimated 40,000 visitors to the Santa Barbara area each year.

As is traditional at UCSB, the ceremonies are organized by college, level of degree and field of study so that each student can be individually recognized. Chancellor Henry Yang will shake the hand of each graduate from the College of Creative Studies, the College of Engineering, the College of Letters and Science, the Donald Bren School of Environmental Science and Management and the Graduate Division.

The College of Creative Studies will lead off with its ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday in Campbell Hall. The Donald Bren School of Environmental Science and Management will conduct its ceremony at 10 a.m. June 12 in the Bren Hall Courtyard.

On the weekend of June 13-14, six ceremonies — three each day — will be held on the Commencement Green behind the Faculty Club.

A listing of the ceremonies and guest speakers follows.

» College of Creative Studies, 11 a.m. Sunday, Campbell Hall. The guest speaker will be Christopher Miles, class of ‘91, an associate professor of art at Cal State Long Beach. The student speakers will be Ryan Hisao Kerr, music composition; Perla Yasmeen Melendez, literature and book arts; and Elisabeth Rose Newton, physics.

» Donald Bren School of Environmental Science and Management, 10 a.m. June 12, Bren Hall Courtyard. The guest speaker will be Joel Reynolds, senior attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council and co-director of the NRDC Urban Program. Student speakers will be Julia Griffin, conservation planning, and Samantha Port-Minner, coastal marine resource management.

» Science and Mathematics, 9 a.m. June 13, Commencement Green. The guest speaker will be Bob Duggan, chairman and CEO of biotech company Pharmacyclics and a trustee with the UCSB Foundation. The student speaker will be Heather Nicole Berry, hydrologic sciences and policy.

» Engineering and Science, 1 p.m. June 13. The guest speaker will be Paul Roberts, a best-selling author and journalist. The student speaker will be Laurel Kathleen Wixson, chemical engineering.

» Social Sciences I, 4 p.m. June 13. The guest speaker will be Benjamin Cohen, the Louis G. Lancaster Professor of International Political Economy at UCSB. The student speaker will be Jacob Thomas Whitman, business economics.

» Social Sciences II, 9 a.m. June 14, Commencement Green. The guest speaker will be Mark Juergensmeyer, a UCSB professor of global and international studies and sociology, and director of the Orfalea Center for Global and International Studies. The student speaker will b eAnna Elizabeth Berces, communication.

» Humanities and Fine Arts, 1 p.m. June 14. The guest speaker will be Alan Horn, president and chief operating officer of Warner Bros. The student speaker will be MaryKate Duryee Moran, English.

» Graduate Division, 4 p.m. June 14. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Anne Howard, executive director of The Beatitudes Society. The student speaker will be Elizabeth Tandy Shermer, Ph.D. candidate, history.