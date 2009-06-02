Corridan Gallery Presents Solo Exhibit of Photography

"Further: Inner and Outer Explorations" by Murphy Kuhn will be on display through July 25

The Corridan Gallery presents “Further: Inner and Outer Explorations,” a solo exhibit of photography by Murphy Kuhn.

The work encompasses several series of original photo pigment prints exploring realms of inner visions and outer experiences. Kuhn’s photos show a wide range of scale, color and subject matter, but find common ground in quality and originality.

His work has been honored four years in a row at the IPA (International Photography Awards) Lucie Awards, being chosen from a field of 20,000 to 30,000 entries from 124 countries. In 2008, his work is included in the IPA Best of Show exhibit, which is touring eight countries.

The exhibit runs through July 25. A reception for the artist will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 13 at the gallery, 125 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, click here or call 805.966.7939.

— William Fedderson is director of the Corridan Gallery.