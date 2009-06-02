Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:51 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

EDC to Honor Environmental Heroes at Benefit Auction

Tickets can be purchased now the June 14 Environmental Defense Center event in Goleta

By Betsy Weber | June 2, 2009 | 12:24 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s Environmental Defense Center will hold its 16th annual Benefit Auction and Environmental Hero Awards event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 14 at the historic Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta.

Event attendees will enjoy local wines, hors d’oeuvres, live music by The Goodland, live and silent auctions, and Environmental Heroes award presentations.

Tickets are $100. Click here to purchase tickets online or call 805.963.1622 with credit card information. Tickets also can be purchased by sending check or cash to the EDC, 906 Garden St., Santa Barbara 93101.

Environmental Heroes to be honored are:

» Jackson Browne: Browne, a singer/songwriter, will be honored for his lifelong commitment to the planet demonstrated by donating his musical talents to raise political and social awareness as well as participation and money for environmental causes in the region and beyond.

» Arent “Barry” and Jean Schuyler: Barry Schuyler is one of the founders of the UCSB Environmental Studies Program, has inspired hundreds of environmental leaders and activists to pursue that passion as professionals. Jean Schuyler has played a pivotal role in many of the most significant open space acquisitions in Santa Barbara, including the Douglas Family Preserve, the Ellwood Mesa and Sedgwick Ranch. 

» Eric Cardenas: Cardenas, former director of the EDC’s Central Coast Environmental Health Project, will be honored for his work with farmers, farmworkers, cities and counties, schools, community groups and medical providers to protect the community from toxic chemicals, including pesticides.

» Alec Loorz: The second annual Youth Award will go to Loorz, now a freshman at El Camino High School in Ventura who founded Kids vs. Global Warming when he was 12 years old. The organization actively informs and engages youth nationwide about issues related to global warming.

— Betsy Weber is communications director for the Environmental Defense Center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 