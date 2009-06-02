EDC to Honor Environmental Heroes at Benefit Auction

Santa Barbara’s Environmental Defense Center will hold its 16th annual Benefit Auction and Environmental Hero Awards event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 14 at the historic Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta.

Event attendees will enjoy local wines, hors d’oeuvres, live music by The Goodland, live and silent auctions, and Environmental Heroes award presentations.

Tickets are $100. Click here to purchase tickets online or call 805.963.1622 with credit card information. Tickets also can be purchased by sending check or cash to the EDC, 906 Garden St., Santa Barbara 93101.



Environmental Heroes to be honored are:

» Jackson Browne: Browne, a singer/songwriter, will be honored for his lifelong commitment to the planet demonstrated by donating his musical talents to raise political and social awareness as well as participation and money for environmental causes in the region and beyond.

» Arent “Barry” and Jean Schuyler: Barry Schuyler is one of the founders of the UCSB Environmental Studies Program, has inspired hundreds of environmental leaders and activists to pursue that passion as professionals. Jean Schuyler has played a pivotal role in many of the most significant open space acquisitions in Santa Barbara, including the Douglas Family Preserve, the Ellwood Mesa and Sedgwick Ranch.



» Eric Cardenas: Cardenas, former director of the EDC’s Central Coast Environmental Health Project, will be honored for his work with farmers, farmworkers, cities and counties, schools, community groups and medical providers to protect the community from toxic chemicals, including pesticides.



» Alec Loorz: The second annual Youth Award will go to Loorz, now a freshman at El Camino High School in Ventura who founded Kids vs. Global Warming when he was 12 years old. The organization actively informs and engages youth nationwide about issues related to global warming.



— Betsy Weber is communications director for the Environmental Defense Center.