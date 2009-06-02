Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 8:24 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: May Real Estate Sales Buck Trend

The market conditions continue to make it a great time to buy or sell

By Elaine Abercrombie | June 2, 2009 | 11:28 p.m.

The sales volume from Carpinteria to Goleta in May hit a high of 86 closed sales. It’s the highest number of sales reported in one month this year. Moreover, there are more than 140 sales pending.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie

In May 2008, there were 96 reported sales, and in May 2007, there were 137 reported. The market volume is increasing. We are coming from a 13-month supply of homes to only a six-month supply for the whole area. Have you secured your home and your financial future yet, or are you someone who thinks things will get worse before they get better?

The average sales price for May is up by nearly $300,000, a high for the year at $1,312,528. The nine sales for Montecito surely helped this average. Goleta remains the most active market with only four homes available of 16 that are priced at or below $500,000, and three of six condos available at or below $300,000.

With the majority of households in Goleta having a household income of $50,000 to $75,000, even these prices are a stretch. Can you imagine what will happen when interest rates increase to 9 percent, and what will happen when hyper-inflation is added? It will be difficult to afford even a mobile home. There are advantages to buying in today’s market.

There is great opportunity for buyers and sellers in this market since interest rates are now at an historic low. Supply is tightening, and sellers are still negotiating to get their homes sold. Why wait? If you are waiting for prices to decrease before interest rates increase, keep in mind that when interest rates increase just 1 percent, the payment increases 13 percent. Since home prices come down very slowly and interest rates can rise in only one hour, the choice seems clear.

At the end of 2004 and early 2005, when the market was at its height in home values, three home sales closed each day. We have good market activity in the area today, and we continue to help people with their housing needs everyday.

People are buying and selling homes every day, regardless of the economy. However, these market conditions can make it much easier to accomplish your goal.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Village Properties Realtors, is president-elect of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 