Firefighters Contain Goleta House Fire to Laundry Room

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Goleta on Tuesday night.

About 10 p.m., three county fire engines and a ladder truck arrived at 16 Milano Drive in Goleta to find smoke coming out of a home. Capt. David Sadecki, the department’s public information officer, said firefighters contained the flames to the laundry room and extinguished them.

The residents of the home were alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm and evacuated. No one was injured, Sadecki said.

He said it is likely that the fire was related to the dryer in the laundry room, but the cause remains under investigation.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .