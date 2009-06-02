Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:44 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Get Your Groove On With Donna Summer at Chumash Casino Resort

By Hildy Medina | June 2, 2009 | 4:52 p.m.

The uncontested queen of disco, Donna Summer, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom on June 25. Tickets are on sale now.

Summer’s sultry voice and music defined the 1970s disco era and made her one of the most successful recording artists of the 1970s. Disco hits like “Love to Love You Baby,” “Last Dance” and “Bad Girls” earned the singer-songwriter five Grammy awards and three consecutive No. 1 platinum albums, making her the only artist to do so. She is back on tour with her first album in 17 years.

“Crayons” is a mix of different musical styles from pop to dance tracks. “Every song is a different color,” Summer said. “Since I’m also a visual artist, the title ties a lot of the loose ends of my life together.”

Born LaDonna Adrian Gaines in Boston, Mass., Summer was trained as a gospel singer and grew up listening to jazz, country, rock ‘n’ roll and classical music. Although known mostly for her disco singles, Summer continued recording ballads, rock and other music for Casablanca Records during her musical career.

The Chumash Casino Resort, on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is open to those age 18 or older. Tickets, ranging in price from $55 to $105, are available by visiting the resort’s Club Chumash, by clicking here or by calling StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Hildy Medina represents the Chumash Casino Resort.

 

