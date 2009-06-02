Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 8:41 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council Votes to Prohibit Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

Faced with approaching expiration of current moratorium, city opts for ban

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 2, 2009 | 11:16 p.m.

[Note: The white paper mentioned in the story was from the California Police Chiefs Association’s Task Force on Marijuana Dispensaries. An earlier version of the story was incorrect.]

While decrying the insufficiency of the facts at hand to do so, the Goleta City Council Tuesday evening voted unanimously for an ordinance prohibiting medical marijuana dispensaries.

The council voted with the intent that ensuing discussions would eventually result in regulation of the distribution of medical marijuana, rather than prohibition. But facing the upcoming expiration of a 22-month-old city moratorium on the establishment of such dispensaries, and what appeared to be the members’ lack of preparation about how to best dispense medical marijuana, the council backed the prohibition, although the vote may be temporary.

“There’s too much to discuss, there’s too much for the public to discuss,” Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves said. “And what’s going to happen is, that if we don’t come to an agreement by Aug. 30, we have to accept applications from anyone that wants to sell medical marijuana.”

The heart of the matter, according to City Attorney Tim Giles, is the conflict between the state and the federal government on the legality of medical marijuana dispensaries. California allows for such establishments, while the U.S. government does not.

Currently, only the city of Santa Barbara and the unincorporated county allow for medical marijuana dispensaries. Carpinteria and Solvang prohibit them, while Lompoc and Santa Maria have moratoriums in place.

For the most part, the council argued against the ordinance as it was initially presented, disagreeing with the staff report based on a white paper titled “White Paper on Marijuana Dispensaries” by the California Police Chiefs Association’s Task Force on Marijuana Dispensaries, dated April 22, 2009, which concludes that the presence of marijuana dispensaries led to an increase of crime in the area.

“I suppose we could go on quite a rampage,” surmised Councilman Michael Bennett, noting that other establishments – liquor stores, gun shops – might also trigger an increase in crime. Councilman Eric Onnen, meanwhile, also remained unconvinced that the anecdotal white paper contained enough evidence to prohibit the business of selling medical marijuana. Councilwoman Margaret Connell voiced concern about the loss of access for patients who could not grow their own supply, one of the few ways medical marijuana would be allowed to be dispensed.

One of the evening’s most emotional arguments came from local resident, a 27-year-old who suffers from Crohn’s disease, a debilitating gastrointestinal disease that he said required him to take morphine for 14 months. The man told the the council that he felt suicidal from the pain and use of opiates before his doctor and nurses recommended marijuana as a way to find relief.

“Please don’t take it away from me,” wept Gustavo Litvin on his knees before the City Council.

The vote for prohibition, however temporary, was not good news to Mark Russell, the operator of a licensed medical marijuana cooperative establishment in Goleta called Grass Roots Research. Russell said he has 16 patients to whom he gives the drug; any excess, he explained, he sells to other licensed establishments.

While the council tried to make sure his ability to do business was not impaired, Russell argued that a ban on medical marijuana establishments would make it near impossible for him to relocate his business from his home into a commercial site. He opened the dispensary in 2005, but as the law since has been hazy regarding medical marijuana dispensaries, he has found it difficult to work with the city to establish a designated facility from which to operate.

“Do I have hope this will work out?” he asked. “The current moratorium has been in effect for 22 months. (Staff) never had any intentions of regulating. They waited until the last minute to put the city council in a position where time was an issue, and it’s just not fair.”

The ordinance comes before the council again June 16 for a second reading.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 