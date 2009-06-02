Highways 135/166 in Santa Maria to Close for Elks Parade

Detour signs will be in place to alert motorists

Highway 135 (Broadway) in Santa Maria will be closed between Mill Street and Enos Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for the annual Elks Parade. Highway 166 (Main Street) also will be closed at the Broadway intersection.

A community event will result in the closure of Highway 135 (Broadway) between Stowell Road and Enos Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. That portion of the highway will reopen at 3 p.m.

Detour signs will be in place to alert motorists. The Santa Maria Police Department will provide traffic control.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.