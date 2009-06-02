Jesusita Fire: Parrot Returned to Owner

MISSING PETS

Peachey is home safe and sound after an area resident gave it refuge » See all missing pets

Peachey, a jenday conure parrot found in the aftermath of the Jesusita Fire, has been returned safe and sound to its owner.

The bird was found May 28 in the Mission Canyon area by resident David Damiano.

Damiano believed that the bird was lost during the fire and asked Noozhawk to help locate the pet’s owner. Information about the bird was posted under the site’s Missing Pets section, established to help reunite pets and their owners after the blaze.

On Tuesday, Damiano told Noozhawk that Peachey had been returned to its owners.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .