Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:54 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Local Teen Program Director to Receive Hope Recognition Award

Dr. Jennifer Freed is being honored in particular for her development of an original curriculum on character and compassion

By Leslee Goodman | June 2, 2009 | 9:22 a.m.

Dr. Jennifer Freed, co-founder and co-director of AHA! (the Academy of Healing Arts for Teens) in Santa Barbara, will receive the Hope Recognition Award presented by Sierra Tucson on June 17 at a breakfast ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Article Image
Dr. Jennifer Freed

It will be the second year that Sierra Tucson, an internationally renowned, accredited treatment center and a dually licensed psychiatric hospital, has held this annual event in Los Angeles, as well as other regions in the country. The purpose is to give recognition to individuals and organizations in the addictions and mental health fields for their positive impact on the community.

The Hope Recognition Award honors someone who has contributed to prevention and education in the field of addictions and/or mental health.

As co-founder/co-director of AHA!, a character education program that develops emotional intelligence, stokes creative expression, and builds the social conscience of teenagers, Freed has helped thousands of Santa Barbara County adolescents. Now in its 10th year, AHA! serves 300 teens annually through in-school, after-school and intensive summer programs.

Freed is being honored in particular for her development of an original curriculum on character and compassion that has helped at least one high school reduce its suspension and disciplinary rates by 52 percent.

Freed’s emotional intelligence curriculum is available in a series of workbooks for teens, called “Become your Best Self.” Titles in the series include Character, Compassion, Creative Expression and Sexual Wisdom. The workbooks are available from InDepthPress.

Click here for more information about AHA! or call the Family Therapy Institute at 805.882.2400 x 108.

— Leslee Goodman is a publicist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 