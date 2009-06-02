Mountain Biking Coalition Plans Festival, Trail Cleanup Day

Group one of many trails organizations planning June 13 repair of local hiking trails damaged in Jesusita Fire

The Santa Barbara Mountain Bike Trail Volunteers invites the community to join in two events to celebrate bicycling.

The Elings Park 2009 Bicycle Festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the park. The weekend event will feature three days of local bike racing, including a time trial and barbecue Friday; the downhill, super D and BMX racing, followed by a Chicken Ranch barbecue, all on Saturday; and the cross country, duel slalom and kids racing event Sunday.

For more details, visit www.santabarbarabikefest.com. The event needs volunteers to direct parking, handle registration and timing, and to act as course marshals. Call Ed Brown at 805.689.8013, or email [email protected]

The second event will be the National Trails Day on Saturday, June 13. Volunteers are needed to work on repairing the area trails damaged in the Jesusita Fire.

The City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara and the U.S. Forest Service will be assisted by the Multiuse Trails Coalition (MTC), as well as other local trail organizations, in order to make the popular hiking trails passable once more.

Forest Service Hot Shot crew members have worked to clear brush, and a group of MTC and SBMTV members have labored on the lower Tunnel Trail, but a considerable amount of brush, rock and burned top soil still needs to be removed from the trails.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m. June 13 at Skofield Park, 1819 Las Canoas Road. The cleanup is expected to continue until 2 p.m. Volunteers and current and former “trail bosses” and crew leaders who want to participate are urged to contact Chris Orr at [email protected] as soon as possible.

For more information, visit www.sbmtv.org.

— Chris Orr is the vice president of Santa Barbara Mountain Bike Trail Volunteers and the regional California representative of the International Bicycling Association.