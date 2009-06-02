Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:36 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 

Mountain Biking Coalition Plans Festival, Trail Cleanup Day

Group one of many trails organizations planning June 13 repair of local hiking trails damaged in Jesusita Fire

By Chris Orr | June 2, 2009 | 8:49 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Mountain Bike Trail Volunteers invites the community to join in two events to celebrate bicycling.

The Elings Park 2009 Bicycle Festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the park. The weekend event will feature three days of local bike racing, including a time trial and barbecue Friday; the downhill, super D and BMX racing, followed by a Chicken Ranch barbecue, all on Saturday; and the cross country, duel slalom and kids racing event Sunday.

For more details, visit www.santabarbarabikefest.com. The event needs volunteers to direct parking, handle registration and timing, and to act as course marshals. Call Ed Brown at 805.689.8013, or email [email protected]

The second event will be the National Trails Day on Saturday, June 13. Volunteers are needed to work on repairing the area trails damaged in the Jesusita Fire.

The City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara and the U.S. Forest Service will be assisted by the Multiuse Trails Coalition (MTC), as well as other local trail organizations, in order to make the popular hiking trails passable once more.

Forest Service Hot Shot crew members have worked to clear brush, and a group of MTC and SBMTV members have labored on the lower Tunnel Trail, but a considerable amount of brush, rock and burned top soil still needs to be removed from the trails.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m. June 13 at Skofield Park, 1819 Las Canoas Road. The cleanup is expected to continue until 2 p.m. Volunteers and current and former “trail bosses” and crew leaders who want to participate are urged to contact Chris Orr at [email protected] as soon as possible.

For more information, visit www.sbmtv.org.

— Chris Orr is the vice president of Santa Barbara Mountain Bike Trail Volunteers and the regional California representative of the International Bicycling Association.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 