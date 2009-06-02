Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:45 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Rock-Pop Duo Loggins & Messina to Return to Santa Barbara Bowl

Tickets will go on sale Saturday for the Oct. 3 performance with special guest Gabe Dixon Band

By Anna Suarez | June 2, 2009 | 4:41 p.m.

Loggins & Messina with special guest Gabe Dixon Band will return to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Oct. 3 after 2005’s back-to-back performances that were filmed for the “Live 2005: Sittin’ In Again at the Santa Barbara Bowl” DVD.

More than 35 years since first “Sittin’ In” together, Kenny Loggins and Jimmy Messina are again side-by-side in Loggins’ living room, prepping for this nationwide tour that picks up where 2005’s “Sittin’ In Again” reunion tour left off.

Loggins & Messina are the most successful duo of the early 1970s — a group whose most enduring songs were so well crafted that they have never really gone away.

When they first met, Messina was already a well-established success story, having produced and played with the legendary band Buffalo Springfield. Loggins, meanwhile, was a young singersongwriter with far less experience, but with talent to burn. Then “Sittin’ In” became a smash hit and, by public demand, this accidental duo was created. In the next few years, a series of albums followed in rapid order, the duo became one of rock’s most popular draws and sold more than 16 million albums.

For both men, the new tour represents what Messina calls “a great and meaningful opportunity.” Loggins adds: “I’m especially looking forward to the L&M audiences. I love to see the good old
friends from the ‘70s, and the ones we made in ‘05, too, as well as the friends I’ve picked up as a soloist along the way. This reunion proves to me that anything is possible.”

Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, and prices range from $28 to $63, plus applicable service charges. Tickets are available at all TicketMaster outlets. Click here to order online or call 800.745.3000 to charge by phone.

— Anna Suarez represents Nederlander Concerts.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 