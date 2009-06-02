Rock-Pop Duo Loggins & Messina to Return to Santa Barbara Bowl

Loggins & Messina with special guest Gabe Dixon Band will return to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Oct. 3 after 2005’s back-to-back performances that were filmed for the “Live 2005: Sittin’ In Again at the Santa Barbara Bowl” DVD.

More than 35 years since first “Sittin’ In” together, Kenny Loggins and Jimmy Messina are again side-by-side in Loggins’ living room, prepping for this nationwide tour that picks up where 2005’s “Sittin’ In Again” reunion tour left off.

Loggins & Messina are the most successful duo of the early 1970s — a group whose most enduring songs were so well crafted that they have never really gone away.

When they first met, Messina was already a well-established success story, having produced and played with the legendary band Buffalo Springfield. Loggins, meanwhile, was a young singersongwriter with far less experience, but with talent to burn. Then “Sittin’ In” became a smash hit and, by public demand, this accidental duo was created. In the next few years, a series of albums followed in rapid order, the duo became one of rock’s most popular draws and sold more than 16 million albums.

For both men, the new tour represents what Messina calls “a great and meaningful opportunity.” Loggins adds: “I’m especially looking forward to the L&M audiences. I love to see the good old

friends from the ‘70s, and the ones we made in ‘05, too, as well as the friends I’ve picked up as a soloist along the way. This reunion proves to me that anything is possible.”

Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, and prices range from $28 to $63, plus applicable service charges. Tickets are available at all TicketMaster outlets. Click here to order online or call 800.745.3000 to charge by phone.

— Anna Suarez represents Nederlander Concerts.