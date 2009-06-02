San Marcos High Students Win Rotary Essay Contest



The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara invited students from various city schools to utilize a particular test as a guide to positive choices and interaction with others, and three students at San Marcos High School wrote the winning essays.

The “4-Way Test” of things we think, say or do asks the following questions:

» Is it the truth?

» Is it fair to all concerned?

» Will it build good will and better friendships?

» Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

The participating students were asked to write their thoughts in an essay that clearly and creatively expressed how the principles of the test could affect their lives on a daily basis.

This year, the three students from San Marcos High – Annel Becerra, Melissa Terry and Bridget Gioiello – placed first, second and third, respectively, in the high school division.

Becerra’s essay was then submitted to the district-wide competition that included students from throughout Southern California. Becerra then placed second in her division. All three students received a cash prize for their winning essays, and Becerra earned an additional cash prize for her spot in the district competition.

Jeffery Grossman is a Santa Barbara Rotary Club member.



