South Coast Business & Technology Awards Honor Excellence

Five businesses and individuals will be recognized at Thursday's event

Six hundred business people and entrepreneurs will gather Thursday for the 15th anniversary South Coast Business & Technology Awards, a function that honors five prestigious individuals and businesses with awards with recognition and appreciation for their contributions and success.

The South Coast Business & Technology Awards are given by a steering committee made up of CEOs and business leaders who present annual awards recognizing excellence in service and outstanding executives in the fields of business and technology.

Committee co-chairwoman Joanne Funari said the awards serve two purposes: “to recognize exceptional achievement in Santa Barbara’s business and technology community while at the same time supporting higher education goals of local students.”

After networking over drinks at a reception at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, guests will continue to the grand ballroom for dinner and to watch the awards ceremony over dessert and coffee.

The 2009 honorees are:

» Excellence in Service: Hutton Foundation

» Entrepreneur of the Year: Sara Miller McCune

» Company of the Year: Wyatt Technology Corp.

» Executive of the Year: Richard Compton

» Pioneer Award: Reece Duca

“We are very excited about our fantastic honorees,” said Jeff Carmody, co-chairman of the event’s steering committee. “It is an honor to be in the company of so many bright and distinguished business leaders.”

Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, and are used to provide scholarships for financially-needy students studying in the fields of business and technology at Westmont College, UCSB and SBCC.

Nicole Jones represents the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.