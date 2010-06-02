Fundraiser on a Roll to Purchase Cycling Equipment for Santa Barbara YMCA

Cycling instructors Leslie Shinkle and Marilu Greene have started a fundraiser on behalf of the Santa Barbara Family YMCA. Their goal is to purchase all “New Indoor Cycling Equipment” (NICE), and they’ve set a goal of $30,000 by June 15. About $15,000 has been raised so far.

Various opportunities to donate have been established, including the Funkfest Fundraiser Ride, which will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 6. The event is open to the public and will be held in the Santa Barbara YMCA courtyard. There will an “optional” ride on the current cycling bikes to ‘70s and ‘80s music, a live auction, raffle prizes and a salad bar potluck.

A $25 suggested donation includes a shirt.

Auction items include El Capitan dinner and concert aeries, a two-hour sailing cruise for up to six people, a Olio e Limon gift certificate, Crushcakes gift certificates, Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch gift certificates and more.

The Santa Barbara YMCA is a charity that invests more than $500,000 a year back into program subsidy’ and financial assistance within its facility.

— Leslie Shinkle represents the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.