Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Choruses to End Season on High Note

Thursday's featured work will be Mozart's rarely heard Missa Brevis

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | June 2, 2010 | 6:20 p.m.

When we’re adding up the choral riches of our town, we should take care to include the UCSB women’s and men’s choruses, whose end-of-the-year concert will be at 8 p.m. Thursday in Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St.

The choirs, conducted alternatively by Helena von Rueden and Adam Kurihara, will sing choral music from five centuries, the 16th through the 20th. The program is called “Missa Brevis,” after the featured work, Wolfgang Mozart’s exquisite and rarely heard Missa Brevis in G Major, for which they will employ a chamber orchestra.

They will also sing Mozart’s Ave Verum Corpus, and sacred works by William Byrd (1540-1623), Tomás Luis de Victoria (1548-1611), Orlande de Lassus (1532-1594), Claudio Monteverdi (1567-1643), Pablo Casals (1876-1973), Josef Gabriel Rheinberger (1839-1901) and Healey Willan (1880-1968).

It fascinates me how long many of these lives were, in times of wars, plagues, persecutions and mini ice ages. Choral writing — and singing — must be good for the immune system. Listening to it is good for you, too.

Tickets to the concert are $15 for the general public and $7 for students, and will be available at the door. For information about other Music Department events, click here or call 805.893.7001.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

