Library Sponsors ‘Poetry for All of Us’ Adult Program

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is sponsoring a free summer poetry program for adults called “Poetry for All of Us,” beginning June 25.

The six-week class will be taught by writer and teacher David Richo, who has been a teacher at SBCC’s Adult Education Program for years.

Students will read poems, listen to those they write and write one together during the class time.

Students may share their work but are not obliged to do so. The class will be held in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday mornings.

Enrollment, limited to 35, is through the Central Library Reference Department. Call 805.564.5633 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.