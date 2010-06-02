Get Out & Golf, and Help Raise Funds for Pacific Pride Foundation

Register now for sun in the fun at the June 19 tournament, dinner and auction

On Saturday, June 19, the Pacific Pride Foundation will host its fourth annual Get Out & Golf benefit, a women’s event that draws nearly 100 golfers and another 70 diners for fun in the sun.

This year, the event has moved to the prestigious Montecito Country Club, and sponsors have come forward with inviting prizes such as a $10,000 cash prize for a hole-in-one and $2,500 prizes at various holes. It will be organized with a shotgun start and scramble format.

The fundraising event will provide an afternoon into evening packed with activities, and participants can choose to become involved in a variety of ways.

Registration will begin at noon for those who wish to golf, and cocktails will follow at 5:30 p.m. Dinner, which can be purchased separately, will begin at 6:30 p.m. and includes an awards ceremony, an auction and a raffle. Prize baskets, with items ranging from fine-dining restaurants, spa certificates and vacation getaways, will be sold in a live auction. The tournament welcomes golfers at all levels.

“Despite last summer’s massive state budget cuts, we remain active and dedicated to providing critical services to our community,” said David Selberg, executive director of Pacific Pride Foundation. “Our future depends on funds raised at events like Get Out & Golf.”

All proceeds will benefit the Pacific Pride Foundation’s programs and services.

PPF, a local nonprofit agency with offices in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, provides health and HIV/AIDS education and support programs to community members along the California coast. The foundation has focused on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in Santa Barbara County since 1975, providing counseling, support and equal rights advocacy. Other services include a robust food pantry, anonymous HIV testing and prevention outreach programs. All PPF programs are open to the community, offered both in English and Spanish, and at no cost.

The foundation relies on the Get Out & Golf fundraiser, as well as its annual Pride Festival and Heart and Sole AIDS Walk, for financial sustainability and offers several packages for participants.

A VIP package for avid golfers and business owners starts at $1,000, and family and individual packages include green fees, golf cart, drinks and dinner. The foursome golf package costs $550 (for four people), and the individual golfer package costs $150. Tee sign sponsors also can get their business name on a tee sign for $250.

For nongolfers, a $50 ticket offers cocktails, appetizers, dinner and a chance to bid on auction items.

For more information or to register, click here or call Colette Schabram at 805.963.3636 x114.