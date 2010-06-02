‘Real Talk’ Now Airing Election Special on Supervisors Race, Measure J

Second District candidates Janet Wolf and Dan Secord face off, and panelists debate the merits of Venoco's ballot initiative

As the June primary-election races heat up, The Santa Barbara Channels show Real Talk: A Santa Barbara Forum has begun airing a second election special on Channel 21.

Host Jerry Roberts moderated debates between Janet Wolf and Dan Secord, the dueling Second District candidates in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors race. Later, he sat down with Nathan Alley and Lisa Rivas, panelists from both sides of Carpinteria’s Measure J.

Real Talk: A Santa Barbara Forum Ep.11 - June 8th Primary Special Pt.2 from The Santa Barbara Channels on Vimeo.

Wolf and Secord sparred heavily on the county budget, employee salaries/pensions, redistricting and critical issues facing the Board of Supervisors. Regarding employee unions, Secord said, “In the last race when I ran against my opponent in 2006, the employee groups gave her $120,000 for her campaign, and about 80 percent of her campaign was funded from groups that had an interest in the outcome. And that is playing out today.”

Wolf responded: “Well, 80 percent from people who care what happens is accurate. I raised over $450,000, Dan raised more than me and I still beat him. But, the 80 percent represents hundreds of people in this community who know my record, know what I will get done and trust me.”

The debate continued for the first half-hour of this Real Talk special.

In the second half of the show, advocates on both sides of Measure J, the Paredon Initiative, debated the initiative’s merits. If passed, Measure J would allow Venoco Inc. to drill for oil off the Carpinteria bluffs. Regarding Measure J setting a precedent in the initiative process, Lisa Rivas of Venoco said, “We’ve voted on these issues before, we will continue to vote on them after Venoco has had their decision on Measure J. And it’s something that we all do have a right to vote on.”

Alley, from the Environmental Defense Center, responded: “There are rules written into the state constitution that prohibit their (initiatives) use for private corporations. And that’s what we’re talking about here.”

The exchange continued in the second half of that Real Talk segment.

Roberts, publications director at UCSB and co-founder of Calbuzz.com, is a veteran journalist with broad news experience in both traditional and new media.

This production was recorded at The Santa Barbara Channels studios and will air regularly on Channel 21 until the June 8 election.

— Silvia Rodriguez is outreach coordinator at The Santa Barbara Channels.