Santa Barbara Immune from Statewide Nurses Strike

No local facilities plan to participate in next week's one-day walkout

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 2, 2010 | 11:45 p.m.

Thousands of registered nurses represented by the California Nurses Association are set to go strike on June 10, but no local health facilities are planning to participate.

Of the seven Tri-County-area facilities that have registered nurses with the union — including the UCSB student health center — none is listed as participating in the strike.

The California Nurses Association’s one-day strike notice includes nurses at five University of California medical centers and four other facilities throughout the state. The four UC student health centers — including UCSB’s — aren’t included, most likely because of the small numbers of registered nurses on staff.

In California, the 13,000 nurses are pushing for the enforcement and protection of mandated nurse-patient ratios, which are not required in all states. Ratios differ unit to unit, as some patients require more attention.

On June 10, many Minnesota nurses also plan to stage a strike to call for mandated nurse-patient ratios, since there are no minimums currently, according to a news release.

The California union represents 86,000 RNs at about 200 facilities, including 9,000 at the five UC system medical centers at Davis, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego.

According to the union, other facilities participating in the strike are the Citrus Valley Medical Center, San Pedro Hospital, Marina del Rey Hospital and Olympia Medical Center.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

