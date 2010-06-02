Six UCSB Senior Women Awarded Cash Academic Prizes

Six UCSB graduating women will receive cash awards totaling $51,000 from the now-defunct Santa Barbara City Club, whose members established the program 30 years ago to reward top female graduates at UCSB for “a job well done.”

The City Club Prize, believed to be one of the top cash awards for graduating seniors in the nation, is divided annually among the highest academically achieving women majoring in a social science. A computer identifies the women with the top six grade-point averages, who are then notified by mail about the checks that they will receive. The amount of each award is based on the ranking of the students by grade-point average.

The prizes generally come as a surprise to the recipients, who can spend the money in any way they wish.

The six 2010 winners, their hometowns, academic majors and prize amounts are:

» Rachel Ashby, Fresno, global studies: $10,500

» Keri Rushing, Taft, sociology: $9,500

» Megan White, Murrieta, feminist studies: $8,500

» Katrina Sill, Shoreline, Wash., communication and cultural anthropology: $8,000

» Lauren Bogart, San Diego, communication: $7,500

» Erica Johnson, Tucson, Ariz., communication: $7,000

The Santa Barbara City Club was established in the 1920s by a group of women who were interested in the political process. The club disbanded in 1978, sold its property and donated the proceeds to UCSB with the stipulation that income from the gift be used “to reward the achievements of women who best exemplify the ideals of the club.”