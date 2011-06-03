Dos Pueblos High Reflects on the Experiences, Successes of Its Graduating Seniors

Friends, family fill the stands of Scott O'Leary Stadium to cheer on the Class of 2011

As Dos Pueblos High School’s commencement ceremony began Thursday, the many friends and family members at Scott O’Leary Stadium steadily grew louder as members of the Class of 2011 marched by.

The 500-plus seniors were all smiles as they paraded by their cheering supporters. Once seated, a group of the high school’s singers performed the national anthem followed by the Black Eyed Peas hit “I Gotta Feeling.”

First-year Principal Shawn Carey then stepped to the podium and delivered a speech crafted to help prepare the seniors for their transition into the real world.

“Most of the learning you will do in your life comes from experience,” Carey said. “Good judgment comes from experience, and experience comes from bad judgment.”

She detailed the accomplishments of 2010-11 school year, from the 22 varsity sports teams that made CIF playoffs, to the art team competing in the finals of the Vans Custom Culture contest, to the successful D’Penguineers robotics team.

Carey concluded by reminding the graduates to “never forget Dos Pueblos and the sense of community you experienced here.”

She then introduced ASB president Christopher Sarricchio, who recalled a personal tragedy he experienced earlier in the school year. He shared with his classmates the advice that his late father gave to him, to “love your family, value your friendships and to follow every goal that you set.”

After Sarricchio’s inspiring speech, fellow seniors Tahnia Mark, Colby Noakes and Jimmy Thaphasouk talked about what high school has meant to them. For Mark, “the possibilities are endless for this talented graduating class.” For Thaphasouk, the Class of 2011 represents “courage, strength, pride and diversity.”

Although the three seniors came from different backgrounds, they had the same message: Take every opportunity that presents itself, and cherish the valuable relationships that have been made through the four years of high school.

The diplomas were then handed out, the tassels switches from right to left, and the graduates received a standing ovation from parents, friends and relatives.

Then, Dos Pueblos’ Class of 2011 exited the stadium the same way they began their high school journey four years ago — as a single, united class.

