Janet Garufis Joins Board of Trustees at Fielding Graduate University

Montecito Bank & Trust CEO serves on boards or committees for more than 10 local nonprofits

By Sylvia Williams for Fielding Graduate University | June 2, 2011 | 6:15 p.m.

Janet Garufis
Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of Fielding Graduate University.

Garufis serves on the boards or advisory committees of more than 10 Santa Barbara community nonprofit organizations. In 2010, she chaired the United Way of Santa Barbara County workplace campaign and the local American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Health Expo.

“We are thrilled to have Janet Garufis join our Board of Trustees,” Fielding President Richard Meyers said. “To this important role she brings a local connection to our home community and a variety of expertise in business, finance and organizational development. Her skills and expertise will match and complement others on the board.”

Garufis joined Montecito Bank & Trust in 2004 and has had a 30-year career in all types of banking organizations.

She was born in Los Angeles and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California State University-Northridge. She is currently a doctoral student at the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education at UCSB.

Garufis’ three-year term as a trustee commenced with the April meeting. She is serving on the Alumni and Development Committee.

Fielding Graduate University is a nonprofit, accredited university headquartered in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information.

— Sylvia Williams is the director of communications for Fielding Graduate University.

