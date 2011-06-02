Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:42 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Community Action Commission Central Kitchen Is Safe, Sanitary

By Fran Forman | June 2, 2011 | 8:22 p.m.

Thursday’s Noozhawk article about Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Unit left me puzzled.

As the executive director of the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County, I know that the CAC central kitchen, where meals are prepared for patients in the Psychiatric Health Unit, is inspected at least three times per year and held to very stringent food preparation, storage and handling standards. During the past year, the kitchen has been inspected by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, the Area Agency on Aging and the State of California Child and Adult Care Food Program. Inspectors from each of these agencies found that equipment, practices and conditions in the CAC central kitchen comply with state and local regulations, community standards and food safety guidelines.

At CAC, we take pride in serving healthy meals. Our kitchen staff are thoroughly trained in proper food storage and handling procedures.

It is true that the building itself, and some of the food service equipment, is getting old. Our kitchen is part of a county facility that was built many years ago. But food is always kept at safe temperatures, equipment is sanitized after each use and food service areas are always carefully cleaned.

You may be wondering why the CMMS audit report included findings that were inconsistent with the many other inspection reports that the CAC kitchen has recently received. We had the same question, so we asked Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services to reinspect our kitchen. The EHS inspection, which was completed March 10, found that the kitchen was in compliance with food safety standards.

You may also be asking yourself why we prepare meals in a kitchen that is more than 40 years old. CAC is a private nonprofit organization. Our programs are funded by a combination of private donations, grants and government contracts. We simply do not have the funds to remodel our kitchen or replace outdated equipment as often as we would like. Like most nonprofits, we must make do with what we can afford. But we always serve fresh, safe and healthy meals.

We’d love to show you our CAC central kitchen. If you’d like to join us for a kitchen tour, please send an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.964.8857 x140.

Fran Forman, executive director
Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County

