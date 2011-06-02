Memorial Day Weekend DUI Arrests Down 45% in Santa Barbara County

Avoid the 12 enforcement campaign will also be in force for Fourth of July weekend

In a four-day Memorial Day weekend crackdown that ended at midnight Monday, law enforcement officers in Santa Barbara County brought in 50 DUI suspects. No DUI fatalities were reported.

It represents a 45 percent drop in arrests for the same crime over the same period last year, when 91 were reported, according to Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The Avoid the 12 enforcement push started Friday and ended at midnight Monday.

The campaign next will target the Fourth of July weekend.

Avoid the 12 is named for the number of police agencies in the county and is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Jan Ford is a public information officer for Avoid the 12.