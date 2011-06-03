Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:29 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Habitat for Humanity Condo Project Receives Support of Santa Barbara Planning Commission

Members express concerns about parking and setbacks but generally approve of the 12-unit Eastside development

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 3, 2011 | 12:45 a.m.

Despite concerns about parking and setbacks, a 12-unit condominium project put forward by Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County received supportive comments Thursday from the Santa Barbara City Planning Commission.

The project went before the group for a concept review, and commissioners gave their thoughts on changes they would recommend.

“Here in Santa Barbara, we have working families who provide vital services to our community that live in substandard housing,” said Jon Peterson, director of operations at Habitat for Humanity.

To date, the local organization has built and sold seven affordable homes to families.

The project, slated for 822 and 824 E. Canon Perdido St., would be for low- and very-low-income qualifying individuals. There’s a one-bedroom unit at 725 square feet and nine two-bedroom units ranging in size from 974 square feet to 1,187 square feet. Two three-bedroom units are also in the plan and measure 1,356 square feet. The plan also has 12 attached one-case garages and three guest parking spaces.

A lot merger also would be required. Modifications to provide less than the 10 feet of setback required for the two-story building and 15 feet for the three-story are also requested.

Parking also will have to be addressed. Under the city’s parking ordinance, the project would require 27 parking spaces. The ordinance has a provision for affordable projects, however, allowing one space per unit, but it doesn’t apply to units for sale.

The project is also incorporating elements of passive house design, to make the development space as efficient as possible. Commissioner Stella Larson said she was pleased the project is going for a high amount of sustainability. She also expressed concern about the height of the buildings, which reaches 40 feet at some places.

Commissioner Deborah Schwartz commended the organization’s mission.

“This is an ideal location for this type of project,” she said, adding that it was close to bus stops, grocery stores and Eastside schools. Along with other commissioners, Schwartz mentioned concerns about the setback of the project.

“There’s not a lot of room for pedestrian traffic,” she said, with students at Santa Barbara High in particular, and recommended an expanded setback of the project from the street.

Parking remains an issue in the neighborhood, and several commissioners expressed concern about demand. Commissioner John Jostes also mentioned on-street parking. One of the findings the Planning Commission will have to make is that the project does not affect on-street parking.

Jostes said the project fit in “quite well” into the neighborhood and didn’t have issues with the height.

“There’s clear support for this project because it zeroes in and fills a need,” Jostes said. “You’ve got a reputation as you come to the table here, and I think we’re all looking forward to seeing you folks involved in making it happen. It’s just a matter of dotting the Is and crossing the Ts at this point.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 