Diplomas in Hand, San Marcos Graduates Poised to Jump Into Future

Class of 2011 receives parting words of admiration, encouragement and hope

By Nick St.Oegger, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | June 3, 2011 | 2:40 a.m.

More than 400 seniors celebrated their graduation from San Marcos High School with a commencement ceremony Thursday evening in Valley Stadium amid the sounds of proud family members and friends toting air horns — despite signs forbidding their use.

After a presentation of colors by the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard, the San Marcos Vocal Ensemble sang a rendition of the national anthem as well as an Irish blessing.

Principal Norm Clevenger welcomed the gathered families, friends and students in an opening speech, expressing his confidence in the graduating students to succeed in the tough economic conditions of the world. He honored the students’ successes and wished them the best in all their future plans.

“We are proud of their efforts and successes, and we appreciate all their contributions to San Marcos,” Clevenger said.

He presented valedictorian Adrienne Simes and salutatorian Johnny Manzo, both of whom will attend Harvard University in the fall.

Senior Anna Aksenova runs to join friends after receiving her diploma. (Nick St.Oegger / Noozhawk photo)

After Clevenger’s opening speech, two members of the graduating class addressed the audience. Miguel Camarillo emphasized the sense of community among the graduating seniors, and said that while they will be going their separate ways, their lives will always be intertwined.

Manpreet Kaur spoke of the hard work that all of the seniors had put into their classes over the years. She expressed her confidence in the graduates being able to contribute to their larger world.

“I know each graduate will present something revolutionary and new to the world,” Kaur said.

One by one, the seniors walked across the stage to collect their hard-earned diplomas. Caps blew off in the wind as ecstatic seniors jumped for joy and embraced one another to celebrate their achievements.

After the acceptance of the class, parents rushed onto the field to celebrate with their children, and usher them forward into the next stages of their lives.

