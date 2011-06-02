Reunion Registration Under Way for San Marcos High School Class of 1981
Discount offered until June 25 for the July 30 events at Tucker's Grove Park
By Leslie Dinaberg for San Marcos High School Class of 1981 | June 2, 2011 | 11:36 a.m.
It’s hard to believe that 30 years have gone by, but the San Marcos High School Class of 1981 reunion registration is going on right now.
The event will be held July 30. Special early-bird pricing ($15 for adults and $10 for kids) is available until June 25, so bring the whole family for a fun-filled day at Tucker’s Grove Park.
For more information and to register, click here or click here to visit us on Facebook.
— Leslie Dinaberg represents the San Marcos High School Class of 1981.
