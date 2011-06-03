Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:31 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council Considers Adding Restorative Policing Program

Budget workshop focuses on specifics of the plan, which would use Redevelopment Agency funds to beef up staffing

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 3, 2011 | 12:10 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council wants to expand the city’s police force by adding a restorative policing program, and it discussed the specifics at a budget workshop Thursday.

An additional full-time officer, three outreach workers and six part-time community services officers would work in the program. The $352,070 expense would be funded by the Redevelopment Agency.

City staff also presented a plan to hire two civilian Police Department employees, which would free up two sworn officers for patrol duties, since civilian positions are about half the cost.

City Manager Jim Armstrong said that if the council wants to add more officers, money will have to come through other general fund departments, cuts to outside organizations, increased fees or by proposing a tax measure.

“If you add ongoing obligation, it adds a deeper obligation next year, and you need to think seriously about that,” he said, adding that the city has a $2.7 million structural imbalance.

Public safety retirement costs are likely to outpace revenue growth in the next three years, and the longer-term employment contracts take away some negotiation flexibility.

The city’s Rental Housing Mediation Task Force, which has helped tenants and landlords work out their issues for more than 35 years, was heralded as an important resource, but it may be pressured to find alternative funding from grants or partnerships with nonprofit agencies.

Council members discussed funding the agency for six months and then conducting a review, but final budget decisions haven’t yet been made.

The City Council will adopt a budget for 2011-2012 by the end of June.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 